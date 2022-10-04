ONE Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $141,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 164,421 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.