ONE Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $258,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $327,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,455. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.