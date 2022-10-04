ONE Advisory Partners LLC Invests $783,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 0.5% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.52. 88,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,552. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.08. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.71 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

