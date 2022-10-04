ONE Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 189,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after buying an additional 61,631 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 349,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,538,000 after buying an additional 93,561 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,779,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 274.4% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,486,698 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.90.

