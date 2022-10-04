ONE Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,049. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

