Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Stock Price Down 5%

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 122,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 72,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$12.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 51,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project located in the province of British Columbia.

