Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Trading 12.2% Higher

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) traded up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.22 and last traded at $14.18. 1,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 137,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at $209,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 22.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at $643,000. 30.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

