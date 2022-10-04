Offshift Hits One Day Volume of $72,851.00 (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Offshift has a market cap of $2.93 million and $72,851.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Offshift has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002418 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.00764844 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000789 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,969,500 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io.

Offshift Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

