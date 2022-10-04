Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Shares Up 0.2%

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150.27 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 150.27 ($1.82). 152,819 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 135,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.81).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 164.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 161.52. The stock has a market cap of £154.50 million and a P/E ratio of 653.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Odyssean Investment Trust

In other Odyssean Investment Trust news, insider Jane Tufnell bought 3,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £5,127.75 ($6,195.93). In other news, insider Arabella Cecil acquired 3,193 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £5,076.87 ($6,134.45).

