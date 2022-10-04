Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OII. Barclays decreased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of OII opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $901.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 2.66. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $524.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Earl Childress bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,485 shares in the company, valued at $637,441.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Oceaneering International news, VP Earl Childress bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $79,200.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 80,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,441.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $83,379.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,476.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 48,331 shares of company stock worth $374,142 in the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 40,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 70,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 8.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

