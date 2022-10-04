Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OAS opened at $0.12 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $181.34.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oasis Petroleum

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum stock. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 570,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,000. Oasis Petroleum comprises 12.5% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC owned approximately 2.90% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.