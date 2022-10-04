O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

OI traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.84. 4,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,705. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $17.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 174.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

