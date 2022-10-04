Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the August 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:JSD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.98. 28,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,986. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 15,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

