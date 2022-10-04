Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. cut its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,818 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NTR traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.38. The stock had a trading volume of 81,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,503. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $65.84 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

