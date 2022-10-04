Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Gap Up to $4.58

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $5.13. Novonix shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Novonix Trading Up 12.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 20.56, a quick ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Trading of Novonix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novonix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novonix during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novonix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

