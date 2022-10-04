Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stake Lessened by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.27.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $7.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $492.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,094. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $345.90 and a 52 week high of $515.49. The stock has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $480.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

