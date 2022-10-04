NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of NIKE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.04.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $179.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $1,894,686,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in NIKE by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

