NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FinViz reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.04.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 2.7 %

NKE stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.17. The firm has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,819 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,201 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,446,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.