NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.04.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $85.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,819 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

