NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 173,665 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NIKE were worth $59,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,115,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.55. The stock had a trading volume of 417,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,647,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $138.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.17. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.04.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,061 shares of company stock worth $4,356,819. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

