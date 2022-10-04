NiiFi (NIIFI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2,640.00

NiiFi (NIIFI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. One NiiFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NiiFi has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. NiiFi has a total market cap of $2,640.00 and approximately $20,501.00 worth of NiiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NiiFi Profile

NiiFi launched on June 1st, 2021. NiiFi’s total supply is 888,889 coins. NiiFi’s official Twitter account is @NiiFiDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. NiiFi’s official website is www.niifi.com.

NiiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NiiFi is an ecosystem of DeFi solutions targeting mass adoption. The first version of the platform consists of a swapping and lending tool, which are needed to meet the requirements for the first commercial use cases targeting Gaming and Finance.The NIIFI token will ensure a fully decentralised model of governance. All stakeholders will have a stake in guiding the protocol’s development process by voting mechanisms. Therefore the token is a governance token for the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NiiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NiiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NiiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

