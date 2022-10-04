NEXT’s (NXT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 8,100 ($97.87) target price on the stock.

NXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($76.73) to GBX 5,500 ($66.46) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NEXT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,325 ($88.51).

NEXT stock opened at GBX 4,836 ($58.43) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,016.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,139.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.25 billion and a PE ratio of 898.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.88. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 4,594 ($55.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,440 ($101.98).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 66 ($0.80) per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

