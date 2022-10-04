Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Short Interest Up 13.9% in September

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Nextdoor Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of KIND stock traded down 0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 2.70. 2,058,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,637. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of 3.79. Nextdoor has a 52-week low of 2.47 and a 52-week high of 18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.27.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 54.45% and a negative return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of 54.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 56.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextdoor will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Nextdoor news, Director David L. Sze purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 2.91 per share, for a total transaction of 4,365,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,603,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately 19,215,789.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Nextdoor news, Director David L. Sze purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 2.91 per share, for a total transaction of 4,365,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,603,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately 19,215,789.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 3.13 per share, with a total value of 3,130,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,943,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately 27,992,729.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,765,000 shares of company stock worth $17,939,150. Company insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bond Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 1st quarter worth $41,674,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth $39,450,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nextdoor in the second quarter worth $15,458,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Nextdoor in the first quarter worth $23,016,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nextdoor by 467.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,134,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,924 shares during the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KIND. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Nextdoor to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 4.55.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Featured Stories

