Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Lowered to $22.75 at Morgan Stanley

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $22.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NWL. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.34.

NWL traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $14.65. 70,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,528,919. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.86. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

