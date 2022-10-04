New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,875,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 532,523 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.40% of New York Community Bancorp worth $17,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,878,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,752,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,869,000 after purchasing an additional 243,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,493,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,608,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,902,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,071,000 after purchasing an additional 722,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 5,759,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,740,000 after purchasing an additional 407,884 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

