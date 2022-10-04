National Bank Financial Trims MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Target Price to C$26.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins cut MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank cut MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.88.

MEG Energy Price Performance

MEGEF opened at $11.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

