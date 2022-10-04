National Bank Financial Lowers Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target to C$18.00

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 42.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

