Nano One Materials (CVE:NNO) Trading Down 0.4%

Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.85 and last traded at C$4.88. 166,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 237,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.90.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.88. The firm has a market cap of C$464.73 million and a P/E ratio of -43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 23.54, a current ratio of 23.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.
Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.
