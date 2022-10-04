MVL (MVL) Tops One Day Volume of $8.17 Million

MVL (MVL) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One MVL coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MVL has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $102.05 million and $8.17 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MVL Profile

MVL’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

