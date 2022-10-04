Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.00 million-$23.50 million.
Moving iMage Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Moving iMage Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.50.
Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.62 million during the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%.
Moving iMage Technologies Company Profile
Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.
