Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.00 million-$23.50 million.

Moving iMage Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Moving iMage Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Get Moving iMage Technologies alerts:

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.62 million during the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moving iMage Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 118,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.12% of Moving iMage Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moving iMage Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moving iMage Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.