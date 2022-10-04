Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Increases Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,365,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 167.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 77,588 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 212,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

AVEM stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.18. 6,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,971. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.54. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $66.82.

