Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,903,000 after buying an additional 2,755,197 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,465,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after acquiring an additional 623,231 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,748.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after acquiring an additional 597,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 559.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after buying an additional 490,922 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.39. The company had a trading volume of 100,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,167. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.58. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

