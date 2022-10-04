Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 300,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 51,450 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.64. 1,845,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,825,436. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average is $40.79. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

