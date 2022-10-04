Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Buys 1,321 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,123,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,051,750,000 after buying an additional 62,798 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,263,000 after buying an additional 381,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after purchasing an additional 637,575 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $5.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.21. 1,442,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,865,676. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.46 and a 200-day moving average of $184.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

