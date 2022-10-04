Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Acquires New Position in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APEN stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.37. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21.

Apollo Endosurgery ( NASDAQ:APEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 87.39% and a negative net margin of 52.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

