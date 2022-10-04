Morpheus.Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $93,135.00 (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $36.42 million and $93,135.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00003796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,322.49 or 0.99944315 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00051142 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00063515 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021643 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

MNW is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “MNW (formerly MRPH) is the fuel of Morpheus.Network’s automation platform. It allows Ethereum-based Smart Contracts to be used as predetermined, automated work contracts, shipping & customs documents, and automated international payments. Tokens can be used as a value-based utility (as cash), or to pay for transaction fees. In essence, MNW tokens power the necessary components to optimize global trade. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Reddit | Medium “

