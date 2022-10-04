Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $2,483,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $2,479,000. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

Insider Activity

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 4.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.69. 285,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,252,396. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

