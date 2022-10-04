Morgan Stanley Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $120.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.04.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $85.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.17.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,819. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

