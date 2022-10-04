Morgan Stanley Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $110.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.24.

NYSE:BABA opened at $80.45 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $182.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.36 and a 200 day moving average of $97.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp raised its position in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

