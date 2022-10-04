Moon Nation Game Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.71 Million (MNG)

Moon Nation Game (MNG) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Moon Nation Game has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Moon Nation Game has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $403,940.00 worth of Moon Nation Game was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moon Nation Game coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Moon Nation Game Coin Profile

Moon Nation Game’s genesis date was May 1st, 2021. Moon Nation Game’s total supply is 315,746,328 coins. Moon Nation Game’s official Twitter account is @MoonNation0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moon Nation Game’s official website is moonnation.org. The Reddit community for Moon Nation Game is https://reddit.com/r/TheMoonNation.

Buying and Selling Moon Nation Game

According to CryptoCompare, “A Next Generation Crypto-Powered Space Game Built on Binance Smart Chain. MNB is bridging gap of crypto and games.By Connecting the wallet you can view your $MNG balance on the Platform. You can Exchange your $MNG token to the local currency of MNB and can use that. Purchase Games, Spent point to play games on hourly basis, Exchange in-game Currency and more$MNG’s transaction fees will play a key role in its success and longevity. These fees are used to create price stability, steady deflation, and rewards for token holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moon Nation Game directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moon Nation Game should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moon Nation Game using one of the exchanges listed above.

