Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading Down 2.2%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.63 and last traded at $17.63. 10,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 564,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Montauk Renewables Stock Down 7.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.96 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.70 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

