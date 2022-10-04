Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.63.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,051,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total value of $3,781,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,004,944.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,322 shares of company stock worth $14,575,810. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $377.00 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $348.02 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $457.37 and its 200-day moving average is $436.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

