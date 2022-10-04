MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $382.26.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $194.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.37 and its 200 day moving average is $310.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 1.16. MongoDB has a one year low of $185.51 and a one year high of $590.00.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $182,056.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at $409,613,017.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $182,056.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,613,017.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $12,396,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 21.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in MongoDB by 41.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.