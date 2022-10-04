Modefi Market Capitalization Reaches $3.52 Million (MOD)

Modefi (MOD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Modefi has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Modefi has a total market cap of $3.52 million and $111,593.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,342,021 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Modefi’s DAOS aims to provide a trustless and decentralize oracle data. Outliers, malicious actors, and corrupt data are removed autonomously with no outside interaction through the use of smart contracts and multiple data sources.Modefi’s Oracle Marketplace is a dedicated decentralized turnkey platform that will connect third parties and exchange important data autonomously. It allows oracle providers to advertise their services and clients the ability to create RFQ's.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

