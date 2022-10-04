MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 343,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $35,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,267,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,616,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded up $3.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.80. 3,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,473. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.50 and a 1 year high of $181.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.