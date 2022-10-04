Mizuho Trims DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Target Price to $57.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.81. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $59.36.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 272,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after acquiring an additional 32,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,672,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,789,000 after buying an additional 72,541 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,292,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,976,000 after buying an additional 545,518 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

