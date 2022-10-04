Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Increases Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 107.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in LivePerson by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 48,707 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 643.8% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 527,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 456,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 35,827 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LPSN shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

LPSN traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 21,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,106. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $61.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a market cap of $795.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.33.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

