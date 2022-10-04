MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) Price Down 12.4% This Week

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. MiniDOGE has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $16,678.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MiniDOGE has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One MiniDOGE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004501 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00043770 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000581 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $322.79 or 0.01604218 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000581 BTC.

MiniDOGE Coin Profile

MiniDOGE (CRYPTO:MINIDOGE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. MiniDOGE’s total supply is 701,388,717,045,482 coins. MiniDOGE’s official website is minidoge.finance. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @MiniDOGEToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MiniDOGE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE is an auto-Boost, Hyper Deflationary Coin. Mini Doge is on a mission to help lost and scared animals find their way to the nearest animal shelter. Every buy gives members more with the auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place.MiniDOGE AutoBoost function is built mathematically to do variable buybacks which adjust based on volume in order to maintain stability. AutoBoost will vary based on the transactions over the past 24 hours which will continue to adjust based on the volume. AutoBoost will buy back variable amounts every time a sale occurs with MiniDOGE token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiniDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiniDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

