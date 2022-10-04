MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday.

MillerKnoll Stock Up 8.8 %

MillerKnoll stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.97. 2,148,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,623. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72. MillerKnoll has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $42.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.42.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLKN. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

