MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.97, but opened at $17.90. MillerKnoll shares last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 5,627 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Andrea Owen bought 60,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,023,029.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,899.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.42.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is 102.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLKN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth approximately $245,927,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth approximately $188,349,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the second quarter worth approximately $97,750,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth approximately $85,709,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

